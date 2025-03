Too easy for Inter! Feyenoord no match for the Nerazzurri as Lautaro Martinez & Marcus Thuram put Italian giants on cusp of Champions League quarter-finals Champions League Inter Feyenoord vs Inter Feyenoord

Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez's clinical strikes have given Inter a healthy two-goal lead in their Champions League last-16 tie with Feyenoord.