With just a few months left of the league season, we’ll soon be turning the page, and this summer will be dominated by the World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. Among the Serie A players set to feature in the tournament is expected to be Inter striker Ange-Yoan Bonny. Born in 2003 in Aubervilliers, a suburb of Paris, he holds dual French and Ivorian citizenship due to his father’s origins. France manager Didier Deschamps has been monitoring the former Parma player throughout the season, but is not considering calling him up for the World Cup, so the player has decided to represent the Ivory Coast, with whom he will travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico.
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Inter: Bonny to play for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup, as confirmed by the manager: "He has decided to play for us"
THE IVORY COAST GROUP AND THE MANAGER'S COMMENTS
The decision by Bonny was confirmed by the African national team manager, Émerse Faé: "Bonny has chosen to play for us; he’s on board. He’s currently suffering from a dental problem, and we’ve decided to let him stay at Inter so that he can fully regain his fitness, play regularly and then join us." Ivory Coast have been drawn in Group E; their opening match is scheduled for the night of 14–15 June at 1am against Ecuador, followed by a clash with Germany on 20 June at 10pm and a match against Curaçao on 25 June, also at 10pm.
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