Inter are leading the race to sign Granit Xhaka but must await Fenerbahce's stance on Hakan Calhanoglu before initiating talks with Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter want Granit Xhaka to replace Calhanoglu

Fenerbahce have shown interest in midfielder

Inter waiting for the Turkish club to make an offer