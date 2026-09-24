Injury nightmare for Kai Havertz and Brian Brobbey during Nations League clash between Germany and Netherlands

The Nations League Group 2 fixture in League A was highly anticipated, marking Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge of Germany and Xavi Hernandez's debut as the Netherlands manager.

However, their eagerly awaited tactical battle was immediately disrupted by fitness blows. According to Sky Sport Germany, Jamal Musiala felt a thigh issue during the warm-up, prompting a late change as Nadiem Amiri stepped in. The situation worsened when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, who has scored two goals in five Premier League appearances this season, sustained a muscular problem. Reports detailed: "It's OVER for Kai Havertz! He is getting bandage and he is going OFF!" He was replaced by Younes Ebnoutalib, making his senior debut.



