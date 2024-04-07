Injury to work in Gio Reyna’s favour? Morgan Gibbs-White concern could see window of opportunity open for USMNT star at Nottingham Forest after another cameo off the bench in Tottenham defeat
Gio Reyna was restricted to another cameo appearance for Nottingham Forest in their loss at Tottenham, but an injury concern could work in his favour.
- American on the bench again vs Spurs
- No.10 rival nursing hamstring issue
- Reds battling to beat the drop