'I felt slight contact with my hair' - Croatia star rages at last-gasp VAR call against Portugal as coach Zlatko Dalic slams refereeing decisions

Matanovic reflected on the incident after the match, explaining that he initially did not know whether he had touched the ball. He said the referee informed him that the chip inside the ball had detected slight contact, which resulted in the offside decision.

"Honestly, I think I felt a slight contact with my hair," Matanovic admitted, as quoted by A Bola. "I asked the referee, I wasn't 100 percent sure if I had touched him. He told me that they have a chip in the ball, that there was a slight contact and that, therefore, it was offside.

"It's difficult to find the right words after the game. We played very well in the second half and deserved more. I haven't seen the penalty yet, but if you give that... Three goals, offside, a post... I have no words, we were very unlucky today.

"When I came on, I had a good feeling on the pitch. We played a very good game, but this will hurt. We have to move on, keep attacking and think about the European Championship."