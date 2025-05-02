'If there were a bad relationship, I would separate him from the group' - Monterrey's Martin Demichelis denies any issues with Sergio Canales
Rayados will host Pumas this Sunday in a do-or-die match for a spot in the Liguilla - the winner will face Toluca in the quarterfinals
- Canales hasn’t played since Matchday 13 due to various injuries
- Sergio Ramos and Óliver Torres are also expected to return
- Pumas have never managed a victory at Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA