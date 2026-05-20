AFP
'If he does something silly, we tell him off!' - Raphinha lifts lid on Lamine Yamal relationship at Barcelona
Brotherhood beyond the pitch
The chemistry between Raphinha and Yamal has been a highlight of Barcelona's season, with their joint celebrations frequently going viral. Raphinha explained that their connection is built on a deep personal bond rather than just tactical instruction.
"He’s 11 years younger than me. As for our joint celebration, well, we saw it online and agreed to do it. It went well," Raphinha told TNT Sports. "It doesn’t have any great symbolic meaning, other than that sense of brotherhood. I really see him as if he were a much younger brother. In fact, he’s even younger than my own younger brother. That’s why I see him as a younger brother. I try to give him advice as best I can."
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Keeping the teenager in check
While praising Yamal's supernatural talent, Raphinha was quick to point out that even the brightest stars need discipline. The Brazilian revealed that the senior players at Barcelona are quick to intervene if the youngster starts to lose focus.
"I also try to pass on my life experience to him. Obviously, when it comes to individual characteristics and quality, I can’t teach him. You don’t learn that overnight. It’s a natural talent. The truth is, I always try to pass on a bit of my experience to him," Raphinha said.
"He’s a very good lad. He always listens, often asks for advice, and even if he does something silly, we tell him off and he listens. He’s very good; we have a very good relationship even though there’s an 11-year age gap between us."
Dreaming of a Brazil vs Spain World Cup final
Looking ahead to international duties, Raphinha admitted that he and Yamal have already discussed the possibility of facing each other on the world's biggest stage. A potential clash between Brazil and Spain is high on the agenda for both players.
"Neymar and Lamine Yamal have agreed on a Brazil v Spain final at the World Cup. I’d be up for a match like that in the final too. It would be great to have a Brazil v Spain final," the 29-year-old admitted. "I don’t mind who’s playing for the opposition, like Lamine. We’ve got plenty of top-quality players on our side too. It would be incredible. It would be a really exciting match."
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'I carry more responsibility now'
Raphinha is now one of the senior figures for both club and country, a role he takes seriously as Brazil look to end their wait for a sixth world title. He recalled his childhood memories of celebrations in Brazil and expressed his desire to bring that joy back to his neighbourhood, saying: "I remember that after the final, I went out to play football in the street. In the neighbourhood, the streets were packed with people celebrating with barbecues. Everywhere you went, you saw people having a good time. I remember it was a day full of celebrations and football. If I win the World Cup, I’ll be back in a flash. I feel that I have a different level of maturity now compared to when I first arrived, when I played in my first World Cup with Brazil. I feel that I carry more responsibility now than I did before."