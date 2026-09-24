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Real Madrid announce Ibrahima Konaté has suffered a ligament injury while on international duty with France
Injury setback for new signing
Real Madrid have released an official statement confirming that Konaté "has been diagnosed with a collateral ligament injury to his right leg by the club's medical staff." The news comes as a bitter pill for the defender, who joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer.
According to Get French Football News, "No information has yet been provided regarding the length of his absence." Konaté had enjoyed an excellent start to his career in Spain, starting all seven matches across all competitions. He played 540 minutes in La Liga and completed 90 minutes in the Champions League. His form had initially earned him a call-up from Zinédine Zidane for France's upcoming Nations League fixtures.
- AFP
France call up replacement
Following the injury, the French Football Federation confirmed on Thursday morning that Konaté has been replaced by Manchester United defender Leny Yoro. Konaté had hoped to capitalise on the absence of Arsenal's William Saliba to regain a starting spot under Zinédine Zidane. He had previously fallen down the pecking order during the World Cup, where Maxence Lacroix was often preferred as a substitute.
The Parisian defender will now return to Madrid, where the club’s medical staff will monitor his treatment programme over the coming period. Earlier today, initial reports from the national team camp suggested it was merely a slight knee sprain, but the latest update confirms a more serious ligament issue.
Conflicting reports on recovery
While the club have stopped short of putting an exact date on his return, Spanish media outlets have offered differing perspectives. Spanish newspaper Sport explained that the injury is not as severe as initially feared, suggesting Konaté could be sidelined for just two weeks despite his history of knee problems during his successful spell at Liverpool, where he won one English Premier League title and three domestic cups. They claim he could be ready for the La Liga clash against Villarreal on October 10.
However, Mundo Deportivo have cast doubt on that optimistic timeline, stressing that his return to action could be delayed to ensure he makes a full recovery.
- AFP
What next for Real Madrid?
Konaté is now the second Real Madrid player to pick up an injury during the current international break, joining Federico Valverde in the treatment room. The Real Madrid coaching staff will face a difficult task when domestic football resumes. They must rely on their squad depth to navigate the upcoming fixtures while awaiting further clarity on the fitness of both key players.
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