'He has to keep going' - Ibrahima Konate sends warning to Darwin Nunez after seeing Liverpool team-mate score opening goal in crucial win against Aston Villa
Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the opening goal in their crucial clash against Aston Villa and defender Ibrahima Konate has urged him to 'keep going'.
- Nunez scores in Liverpool win over Villa
- Uruguayan striker has been in bad form
- Konate has urged Nunez to 'keep going'