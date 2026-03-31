Ibrahima Konate willing to make Real Madrid move as he waits on Los Blancos offer

Konate has yet to resolve his future at Liverpool, and the defender's intention is to have everything defined before the World Cup kicks off. The Frenchman has not yet renewed his deal with the Reds, and with his current contract set to expire in June, several European heavyweights have begun to circle. Among those interested are Real Madrid, who have identified the former RB Leipzig man as a primary target for their backline.

While those close to the international defender suggest that nothing is official with the Spanish giants, the idea of moving to Chamartin is said to be highly seductive to the player.

Acorrding to AS, Konate has declined all recent approaches from Liverpool regarding a contract extension, leading to a sense of total pessimism at Anfield regarding his long-term future in the Premier League.



