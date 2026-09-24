France injury blow! Ibrahima Konate forced to withdraw from Zinedine Zidane's first squad as Man Utd starlet earns shock call-up

Medical assessments have revealed that Konate is suffering from a minor sprain to his right knee. The diagnosis confirms that he is unfit to participate in competitive action for his national side in the immediate future.

As a direct result of this slight sprain, the former Liverpool star will be released from international duty ahead of schedule. Konate is set to leave the French camp and return to the Spanish capital on Thursday.

Madrid will now take over the player's rehabilitation programme as they monitor his recovery closely. The Spanish giants will hope that the early intervention prevents any long-term absence for the influential centre-back.