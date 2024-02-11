'I would love Kylian Mbappe to come' - Rodrygo eager to see PSG superstar complete blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Rodrygo has said that he would "love" for Kylian Mbappe to join the club and called the Frenchman "one of the best in the world".

  • Rodrygo wants Mbappe to join Madrid
  • Say he would "love" to play with him
  • Calls Mbappe "one of the best in the world"

