'I was wrong' - Liam Rosenior apologises to Malick Fofana after criticising referee for Ismael Doukoure red card
Rosenior admits mistake over Doukoure red card
Strasbourg head coach Rosenior has issued an apology after retracting his earlier criticism of referee Eric Wattellier’s decision to send off Doukoure during the 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday. The defender was dismissed in the 67th minute for a late and dangerous challenge on Lyon winger Fofana, who was forced off on a stretcher with a serious ankle injury.
Rosenior had initially protested the decision, suggesting that the red card was excessive and that Wattellier had “judged based on the injury, not the play.” The incident, which occurred just moments after Strasbourg had fought to regain control of the match, ultimately shifted momentum as Afonso Moreira struck late to secure victory for Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.
After reviewing the footage post-match, Rosenior reversed his stance. “We all make mistakes,” he admitted at his Tuesday press conference. “I reacted in the heat of the moment. I was wrong about the red card. I apologise. I hope Malick Fofana recovers quickly.”
Strasbourg boss slammed referee before Fofana ruled out for months
Rosenior’s initial anger was rooted in the belief that Doukoure’s dismissal was influenced more by the aftermath than the action itself. Speaking immediately after the match, the English coach had said, “There were two fairly clear decisions that put us in a difficult situation. I don’t think there was a red card. For me, it was an unlucky play. I don’t want to see injured players on the pitch, but the referee judged based on the injury, not the play. It wasn’t a dangerous tackle.”
The aftermath of the incident brought grim news for Lyon as Fofana, one of the side’s brightest attacking talents, has been ruled out for at least three months after scans revealed a serious right ankle sprain. Further tests have indicated additional ligament damage that could require surgery, according to reports.
The 20-year-old Belgian, who has two goals and one assist this season, has been one of Paulo Fonseca’s key players. His absence comes at a difficult time for Lyon, who are already missing Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah until 2026 following an ACL injury.
Costly dismissal and Strasbourg’s setback
Doukoure’s sending off proved crucial in the match’s outcome, as the defender had earlier scored an own goal that brought Lyon level after Joaquin Panichelli’s opener for Strasbourg. Reduced to 10 men, Rosenior’s side conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1, a result that extended their winless run to three matches across all competitions.
The red card not only cost Strasbourg crucial points but also exposed their vulnerability when forced to defend deep. “It was a harsh moment for the team,” Rosenior said. “We played well, but when you’re down to 10 men, it’s always difficult.” Strasbourg dropped from third to seventh in the Ligue 1 standings as a result, though their solid home record offers hope of a quick response.
What next for Strasbourg and Lyon?
Strasbourg return to action on Wednesday with a crucial home fixture against struggling Auxerre. The Alsace side will look to bounce back at the Stade de la Meinau, where they have won 10 of their last 15 top-flight games. Rosenior’s men remain seventh in Ligue 1 with 16 points from nine matches, three more points than they had at the same stage last season.
Auxerre, meanwhile, visit on the back of four consecutive winless games and sit in the relegation zone with just seven points. For Lyon, the focus will shift to their midweek clash against Paris FC as they cope with the loss of Fofana. Paulo Fonseca’s men are expected to reshuffle their attack, likely to share responsibilities on the flanks in the coming weeks.
With Rosenior’s apology drawing a line under the controversy, attention now turns back to the pitch, where both clubs face defining fixtures amid mounting injury and form challenges.
