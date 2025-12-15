Getty Images Sport
'I'm not the boss!' - John Textor denies he's still pulling strings at Lyon as ex-Crystal Palace owner explains decision to step down as chief of French side
Textor no longer in charge after relegation debacle
Textor has moved to emphatically quash rumours that he remains the de facto leader of Lyon, insisting that he has stepped away from all decision-making processes to save the club from financial catastrophe. The American businessman, whose Eagle Football group also holds interests in Crystal Palace and Botafogo, recently stepped down as chairman of the French giants in a dramatic restructuring of the club's hierarchy.
The upheaval at the Groupama Stadium comes amidst a severe crisis for the seven-time French champions. The DNCG (Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion), French football's financial watchdog, handed the club a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 in the summer, alongside a transfer ban and payroll supervision, due to significant debt concerns. In a bid to appease the regulators and launch a successful appeal, Textor vacated his position, with Kang - the owner of the Washington Spirit and the OL Feminin team - stepping in as the new president. The relegation decision was then reversed.
The move was widely interpreted as a strategic pivot to present a more palatable face to the French authorities, but speculation persisted that Textor would continue to direct operations from the shadows. However, speaking to RMC Sport, the former Crystal Palace co-owner offered a candid explanation of why he felt compelled to step aside.
'My disruptive nature was not good', admits Textor
In a detailed revelation regarding the timeline of his departure, Textor admitted that his personal style had become a liability in the corridors of French football power. He explained that the decision to appoint Kang was not a sudden reaction, but a plan hatched over tea in Paris once he realised his relationship with the regulator had become toxic.
"Yes, Eagle Football is a 93 or 94% shareholder of OL, the majority shareholder," Textor said, acknowledging his continued financial dominance before explaining the governance shift.
"I would say that about 30 days before the hearing before the DNCG, I knew that I had problems with the governance of French football. I had tea with Michele Kang, one evening in Paris. I asked her to think about the idea of being co-president here, at least, because of these problems.
"We knew that politically, with the governance, my fun and disruptive nature was not good for my relationship with the DNCG and I asked her to think about taking this job. With the relegation, it became necessary. The only way to make the appeal was to change the leader."
Textor insists he has no role in Lyon decisions
Despite Eagle Football retaining the vast majority of shares, Textor was keen to stress that Kang is not merely a figurehead. He described a corporate structure where his involvement is now virtually non-existent, explicitly denying that he pulls the strings on daily matters.
"Michele is president of OL, she reports to the OL board of directors," Textor clarified. "And the board of directors reports to the shareholder. I don't have to get involved on a daily basis, but if a decision has to be made and goes beyond this framework, that's where the shareholder intervenes."
When pressed on whether he retains the final say, Textor’s denial was absolute, painting a picture of a man who has completely detached himself from the sporting operations.
"No, I am not 'the boss'," he insisted firmly. "I take absolutely no decisions at the moment, apart from, for example, deciding whether or not to turn on the television. I wish Michele the best."
'One gets relegated, the next promoted'
While Textor was complimentary of Kang's suitability for the role, citing her diplomatic skills and existing relationship with the club through the women's team, his comments also revealed a lingering bitterness regarding the DNCG’s ruling. He suggested that Kang’s appointment has exposed a double standard, hinting that the club's financial reality hasn't changed—only the person presenting it has.
"The owner is Eagle Football," he reminded. "She is a minority but important shareholder within Eagle. It is she who manages Lyon. She will manage relationships here much better, she is already doing it better than I did. She devotes time to it, she builds these relationships. She was already doing this work for the women's section. She was often in Paris, often in Lyon. She had this desire to invest in this area, she is better than me at that.
"I think that in the coming weeks, everyone will start to see the figures, as I share more about what was actually presented to the DNCG. I don't see any difference between the budget I presented in May-June 2024 and the budget we have today, and yet, one gets relegated and the next leader is promoted immediately behind. That seems clear to me."
