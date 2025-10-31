'I'm just Senne Lammens' - Humble Man Utd goalkeeper insists he is not 'Peter Schmeichel in disguise' despite Old Trafford chants

United went through several high-profile goalkeepers as they sought to replace the Great Dane following his 1999 exit, including Mark Bosnich, Fabien Barthez and Tim Howard, before they signed Edwin van der Sar in 2005. David De Gea replaced the Dutchman in 2011, but United have struggled between the sticks in recent seasons.

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both flopped as first choice for United and the club finally rectified their goalkeeping issues with the addition of Lammens from Royal Antwerp. United were linked with a number of shotstoppers, including Emiliano Martinez and Diogo Costa, before opting to bring in the young Belgian.

And Lammens has made an immediate impact for Ruben Amorim's side, featuring in wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. He's quickly won over the United faithful, too, who have likened the 23-year-old to Schmeichel.