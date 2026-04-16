In the 86th minute, Vincic produced a second yellow card for Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman had held onto the ball too long after a minor foul, earning the first caution. Unbeknownst to Vincic, he had already cautioned the Frenchman earlier in the contest, making a second yellow inevitable. Bayern then exploited their numerical superiority to turn a 2-3 deficit into a 4-3 win, securing a semi-final berth against Paris Saint-Germain.
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“I’d be angrier with the player,” declared former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, expressing his bewilderment at Real Madrid’s protests after Camavinga’s red card
Ronald Koeman, the former Barça player and manager who now coaches the Netherlands, held a press conference ahead of his sixth annual charity golf tournament in Barcelona.
When asked whether he blamed the player or the referee more for the controversial decision, the Dutchman replied: “If I were the manager, I’d be angrier with the player. I’d also be a little cross with the referee, because he has to watch the game situation.”
- AFP
Ronald Koeman suggests: "Perhaps the referee overreacted."
Koeman explained what he felt Camavinga had done wrong: "He should have committed the foul and given the ball away before returning to his position. By holding onto the ball, he left the decision up to the referee – and you mustn’t do that," he said. "Perhaps the referee overreacted," Koeman conceded, however.
- Getty Images Sport
PSG vs. Bayern? “A dream final.”
Real Madrid’s players and officials pointed the finger at referee Vincic after their Champions League exit, and the Spanish media echoed the criticism, branding his performance “injustice” and “disgraceful”.
Koeman did credit Munich’s performance as the primary cause of the Los Blancos exit, yet he lamented the draw that will now pit Bayern against PSG in the last four. “That was supposed to be the dream final,” he admitted, adding, “PSG are very strong, just like Bayern.” Arsenal and Atlético Madrid will meet in the other semi-final.
Real Madrid's next fixtures:
21 April, 9.30pm Real Madrid vs. Alavés 24 April, 9.00 pm Real Betis v Real