'It hurts everyone' - Arne Slot insists Liverpool stars 'fought for 100 minutes' in shocking FA Cup loss to Plymouth as Reds boss hails Championship side's gameplan
Arne Slot says Liverpool 'fought' for 100 minutes against Plymouth, but fell short of the required standard as they lost to Plymouth in the FA Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Plymouth pulled off shock win at Home Park
- Premier League leaders struggled in cup clash
- Slot left disappointed by team's display