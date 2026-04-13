Hulk delivers blunt verdict on Neymar's chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad

Ancelotti has maintained a cautious stance, insisting that reputation alone will not secure a place in his final selection for the 2026 showpiece. While the Italian coach acknowledges the immense talent Neymar possesses, he has placed the burden of proof on the player to demonstrate physical readiness over the next two months.

Discussing the criteria for inclusion and Neymar’s recent progress since returning to club football at Santos, Ancelotti told L'Equipe: "He's a great talent, and it's normal that people think he can help us win the next World Cup. He still has two months to show that he has the qualities to play in the next World Cup. After his knee injury, Neymar has made a good comeback; he's scoring goals. He needs to continue in this direction and improve his fitness. He's on the right track."