'It's difficult' - Hugo Ekitike opens up on profiting from Alexander Isak's Liverpool misfortune after £125m man suffered leg fracture

The Frenchman has played plenty of football in recent weeks, scoring braces against both Leeds and Brighton, and also the winner against Spurs, and he has expressed his delight at playing so much over the festive period.

He said: "It was obviously special to play [around] Christmas and the next day after New Year. It's really exciting. I was in a position when I was watching on TV, so being here and able to play that kind of game is a blessing. Now we're going back to a busy, busy period, a lot of games in this month of January, but it's up to us to be fit, recover well after every game and be ready for the next one all the time."

He added: Obviously it's part of my job, our job. Football is my passion, so I do everything well and 100 per cent of things I can do to be fit and able to play every game. But for me, it's not even work, it's my passion. I love doing that and that's what we need to do."

