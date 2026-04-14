Hugo Ekitike stretchered off as Liverpool forward goes down with nasty injury in first-half against PSG

The Reds entered the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit, but their task was made significantly harder when Ekitike went down in the 30th minute. The 23-year-old, facing his former employers, appeared to catch his studs in the turf, leading to immediate concern from teammates and medical staff alike.

After receiving several minutes of treatment on the pitch, the former PSG ace was unable to continue. The sight of the striker taken off on stretcher cast a sombre mood over the stadium, as Liverpool lost their primary attacking outlet during a crucial period of the match.







