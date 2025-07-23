Hugo Ekitike backed to be Liverpool's new Peter Crouch ahead of £79m transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt as former Reds star predicts French striker will need time to settle at Anfield
Former Liverpool star Djibril Cisse thinks Hugo Ekitike could be the club's new Peter Crouch, but has warned he will need time to settle at Anfield. Ekitike is all set to sign for the Reds after the Premier League champions agreed on a £79 million ($106m) deal with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. A six-year contract has been lined up for the 23-year-old, who was also linked with Newcastle.
- Ekitike compared to Crouch
- Cisse says he'll need time to settle
- Close to sealing move from Frankfurt