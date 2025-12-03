Getty Images
Huge boost for Liverpool & Man Utd! Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo & Amad Diallo get pre-AFCON stay of execution as FIFA softens player release rules
Liverpool and Man Utd receive much-needed boost
Clubs around Europe will have to make do without some of their key players during the hectic winter months of December and January due to the 2025 AFCON. Stars like Salah and Mbeumo are set to miss a significant amount of matches for Liverpool and United when they travel across the world to represent their countries of Africa's biggest stage. Players had previously been required to show up for international duty by December 8 at the latest, leaving some English clubs particularly short during what is always a fixture-filled time of the year. However, FIFA has now amended its rules, meaning clubs around Europe will be able to call upon their African stars for another week.
What FIFA said about clubs releasing players for AFCON
In a statement released on Wednesday, FIFA revealed: "Following fruitful consultations led by FIFA with key stakeholders and, thanks to the spirit of solidarity demonstrated by CAF to reduce the impact on various parties, the Bureau of the Council has taken a decision in relation to the mandatory release of players for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which will take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.
"In line with the same principle used for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the release period will be reduced by seven days and start on Monday, 15 December 2025.
"It was also determined that Member Associations participating in the CAF AFCON 2025 and clubs releasing players who would be playing in continental competitions during the release period be encouraged to hold bilateral discussions in good faith to find appropriate individual solutions.
"In cases where there continues to be a dispute over the release of players subsequent to such bilateral discussions, FIFA will, in mediating between both parties, apply guidelines that take into account the circumstances of each case, including factors related to the timing of matches of affected competitions, the stage of these competitions, the historical and planned involvement of the players in the matches in question, as well as any other pertinent factors."
Some Premier League teams set to struggle
It's not just Mbeumo who United will be missing for the better part of a month even after FIFA's ruling. Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are set to represent the Ivory Coast and Morocco respectively, while Sunderland look set to suffer majorly with seven of their players expected to be involved in the tournament, including Bertrand Traore, Reinildo, Simon Adingra and Habib Diarra. Manchester City will lose both Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri, though neither the Egyptian nor the Algerian have been particularly prominent in Pep Guardiola's starting XI so far this season. Tottenham will be without a pair of midfielders in Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma but will retain the services of winger Mohammed Kudus after Ghana failed to qualify. Relegation candidates Wolves are also expected to lose five players to AFCON, but current Premier League leaders Arsenal, their London rivals Chelsea and Leeds United will be unaffected for the period. Liverpool, meanwhile, will only lose Salah, with manager Arne Slot previously revealing the Reds would be able to keep the struggling winger until mid-December.
What comes next?
There are now just under two weeks before clubs throughout Europe say goodbye to the African players who will be present at AFCON. The tournament looks set to be an exciting one with Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Senegal among the favourites to lift the trophy and fans in the United Kingdom will be able to follow all the action after it was revealed the competition will be aired exclusively on Channel 4, adding even more matches onto fans' viewing list for the festive period. There's a disappointing lack of Premier League action on Boxing Day this year, with United's evening clash with Newcastle the only fixture of the day, but UK supporters will be able to see Salah's Egypt battle South Africa at 3pm GMT.
