At first, some people were sceptical: “Who’s this Baturina?! He never plays…” In reality, Cesc Fàbregas had been keeping him on the sidelines, away from the spotlight, waiting for the right moment to bring him through. He saw his potential every day in training, had long been aware of his qualities, and knew it would only be a matter of time. Today, that Martin Baturina who captivated everyone in Croatia in the Dinamo Zagreb shirt is known to everyone in Serie A too; in the team where, until recently, Nico Paz dominated everyone, he has taken centre stage in the decisive months of the championship.
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How much is Baturina worth, Como’s next star after Nico Paz: his transfer value and who’s interested in him
THE PRICE OF BATURINA
Como are in the running for a place in next season’s Champions League, thanks in part to the goals and play of Baturina, the attacking midfielder born in 2003 in Zurich but of Croatian nationality, who, alongside Fabregas, has adapted to playing both in front of the defence – though he is definitely better further forward – and as a false nine. The Biancoblu club – which will most likely send Nico Paz back to Real Madrid in the summer – is ready to launch another gem, having beaten off competition from several top European clubs, including Arsenal. Baturina’s contract expires in June 2030 and the player is currently valued at around €30 million.
WHO WANTS BATURINA?
During the last transfer window, last January, Leeds approached Como with an offer which, including bonuses, was close to €30 million: the response was blunt – out of the question. They did not want to part with a player mid-season who would have been useful in the second half of the campaign and who could be worth even more in a few months’ time. Baturina is a target for Inter in Italy and has previously been approached by Torino and Fiorentina; among the clubs interested abroad are Manchester United and Arsenal, who had already made an approach in the summer before the player chose Como.