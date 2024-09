How Kylian Mbappe earned Jude Bellingham a €5m wage increase at Real Madrid – with Blancos moving to remove ‘friction’ between Galacticos J. Bellingham Real Madrid K. Mbappe Vinicius Junior LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid has reportedly earned Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior a €5 million (£4m/$6m) wage increase apiece.