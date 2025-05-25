Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 2025Getty
Hope rekindled for Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr win appeal against Al-Orouba for fielding ineligible player to move back in sight of AFC Champions League Elite qualification

Al-Nassr have been handed positive news after they won their appeal against Al-Orouba for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-1 loss.

  • Al-Nassr win appeal against Al-Orouba
  • Handed a win by default and three points
  • Back in the race for Champions League Elite
