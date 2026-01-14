San Diego FC v Minnesota United - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Hirving Lozano reportedly rules out San Diego FC exit despite club publicly saying he's no longer part of plan

Despite San Diego FC’s sporting director and head coach stating that he no longer fits into the club’s plans - and reported interest from Cruz Azul - Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has no intention of leaving the MLS side. Backed by a long-term contract and a record salary, the Mexican winger reportedly wants to remain with the team and is confident he can earn his place, even as the door appears to be closed.

  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Contract complicates exit

    Lozano’s future at San Diego FC continues to generate debate, but the Mexican international has drawn a clear line: he is not looking for a way out. Even amid reports that head coach Mikey Varas no longer views him as a key piece, Lozano remains fully invested in the California-based project.

    Club sporting director Tyler Heaps recently acknowledged that, following an internal review, Lozano is no longer part of the club’s short-term plans.

    “We’ve had a lot of conversations with Hirving and his representatives over the offseason and last year,” Heaps told reporters. “We communicated that he will not be part of our sporting plan moving forward. This wasn’t a decision taken lightly.”

    Moving on from the winger, however, has proven far from straightforward. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Lozano is unwilling to entertain offers that would require a move during the current transfer window.

    That stance is echoed by reporting from Súper Deportivo, which cited sources close to the player saying Lozano feels settled in San Diego and believes his performances can still earn him a starting role. The winger also values the connection he has built with the city and its supporters since arriving as the franchise’s first-ever designated player.

    Advertisement
  • San Diego FC v Portland Timbers - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Cruz Azul interest cools

    While Cruz Azul have been mentioned as a potential destination, Lozano’s reported annual salary of $7.6 million remains a major obstacle for any Liga MX club. His current deal runs for three more years, guaranteeing nearly $23 million in total earnings.

  • San Diego FC v San Jose EarthquakesGetty Images Sport

    Commitment to San Diego

    Unless San Diego FC pursue a costly contract termination or finds a buyer willing to match his valuation - previously estimated at around $12 million - Lozano will be difficult to move on from. 

  • Portland Timbers v San Diego FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    By the numbers: Hirving Lozano

    Lozano joined San Diego FC in June 2024 as the face of the MLS expansion project. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 34 matches across all competitions, posting 11 goals and nine assists - numbers that placed him among the team’s most productive players.

