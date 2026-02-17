'These situations can’t happen again' - Henry Martín calls for response after Club América's 1–0 Clásico defeat against Chivas

Martín did not hide after the Clásico Nacional defeat, stepping forward to acknowledge the frustration and disappointment inside the locker room following the loss to archrivals Chivas.

The striker admitted the team fell short on a stage that demands intensity and precision, stressing that accountability must begin at an individual level before improvements can be seen collectively.

“We spoke openly because these situations can’t happen again,” Martín said. “It hurts, of course it does, but we have to move forward. There’s still a lot left to play for, but first we have to look at ourselves.”