Hearts criticise 'premature ending' of decisive Celtic clash after pitch invasion

According to a statement released by the club, Hearts began by thanking their incredible supporters for their magnificent backing throughout the season before confirming they have written to the SFA and SPFL demanding answers after the controversial end to Saturday's title showdown. Following Callum Osmand's stoppage-time goal to make it 3-1, home fans flooded the pitch to celebrate before the full-time whistle had gone.

The SPFL confirmed the match ended at that moment, despite the clock showing at least 40 seconds of allocated stoppage time remaining.

Hearts' statement confirmed the club has "written to the SFA and SPFL setting out our observations and questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the premature ending of the match, and expressing our concern that a troubling precedent has been set whereby a pitch invasion can effectively determine the duration of a football match, rather than the match officials. We have asked them for a prompt response to the points we have raised."