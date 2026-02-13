Getty Images Sport
He's staying! Real Madrid miss out as Dayot Upamecano ends exit fears by putting pen to paper on long-term Bayern Munich extension
Madrid forced to pivot after Upamecano snub
The news ends months of tension in Munich, where the club's hierarchy had been working tirelessly to prevent one of their defensive pillars from entering the final year of his contract. With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both reportedly circling as his contract ticks down towards its summer expiration, Bayern successfully navigated the "needle's eye" to maintain their defensive stability. Upamecano, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2021, has already amassed three Bundesliga titles during his stay in Bavaria.
For Madrid, the extension marks a significant failure in their preferred transfer strategy. Florentino Perez had allegedly identified Upamecano as a dream candidate to bolster a backline that has been ravaged by injuries recently. Because his contract was winding down, Los Blancos had hoped to secure his services without paying a transfer fee, similar to their previous acquisitions of Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe.
With Upamecano now off the market, the Spaniards are expected to intensify their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. The German international has become the new priority at the Santiago Bernabeu, though he is likely to command a fee in excess of €50 million. Madrid's misfortune is Bayern's gain, as they keep hold of a player who has become "indispensable" under the management of Vincent Kompany.
- Getty Images Sport
The house move that gave the game away
While contract negotiations were described as difficult at times, a major clue about Upamecano’s intentions surfaced late last year. Reports emerged that the Frenchman was relocating within the city to the upscale Grunwald district, becoming neighbours with teammates Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Such a move suggested a player settling in for the long haul rather than one preparing to pack his bags for Madrid or Paris.
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had previously dismissed the idea that the player was making unreasonable demands or issuing ultimatums. Labelling such reports as "nonsense," Eberl insisted that the dialogue remained professional throughout the process. Despite rumoured disagreements over a potential €65m release clause and a salary package of roughly €16m, the two parties eventually found common ground to ensure the defender remains a central figure in Munich.
Upamecano eyes European glory with Bayern
Since his arrival five years ago, Upamecano has made 180 competitive appearances for Bayern, proving himself as one of the most physically dominant defenders in European football. While his tenure has seen moments of inconsistency, his recovery pace and ball-playing ability have made him a perfect fit for the high-line system utilised by the club. His commitment follows a similar trend of Bayern securing their core stars as they look to re-establish dominance on the continental stage.
“I’m really happy to be staying at Bayern and continuing to play in this team. We’ve got a great team and a great coach," he said. "We’ve got big goals together. In life, it’s always about mentality. I give my all for my teammates, in every training session, want to keep a clean sheet in every game and want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern.”
- Getty Images Sport
A statement of intent from the Bayern board
The successful renewal is a massive win for the Bayern hierarchy, specifically Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. The club is currently managing a "contract puzzle" with several key players, and securing Upamecano prevents a repeat of the situations that saw stars like David Alaba leave for nothing. By tying down a 27-year-old at the peak of his powers, Bayern have sent a message that they remain a destination club capable of fending off the lure of the Premier League and La Liga giants.
This extension provides a definitive answer to the "nonsense" rumours of a breakdown in communication between the club and the player's representatives. With the "eye of the needle" successfully navigated, Bayern can now turn their attention to other pressing matters, including the futures of Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry. For today, however, the headline is clear: Upamecano is a Bayern player for the foreseeable future, and Real Madrid must look elsewhere.
"Dayot Upamecano is another central figure in our team who we’ve been able to extend with," said Bayern's transfer chief Max Eberl. "A squad needs anchor points, and we’ve got the next with Dayot. The question often isn’t who you sign but who you develop. Dayot has matured into a top international player here at Bayern. We’re looking forward to continuing our journey together."
Advertisement