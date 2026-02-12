‘He's negotiating' - Rodri's father offers update on Man City star's future amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Rodri's future has been a major talking point in European football for some time as his current contract with Manchester City edges closer to its expiration date in 2027. The Spanish international, who has been the lynchpin of Pep Guardiola's dominance since arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2019, is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Madrid, Rodri's father, Antonio Hernandez, addressed the speculation surrounding his son. While emphasising that the 29-year-old remains happy in Manchester, he stopped short of guaranteeing a renewal. "If I said something I would have to kill you," Hernandez joked to reporters when pressed on the matter. "I can't say anything. He's very comfortable where he is. It's possible he doesn't know it [where he will play] yet. He is negotiating. But I know nothing. History has yet to be written."