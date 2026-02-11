AFP
'He’s a player of great quality' - Juventus director confirms contract talks ongoing with USMNT star Weston McKennie
Negotiations begin
Juventus have opened negotiations to renew McKennie’s contract as the American continues to deliver his most complete season with the club. Director Marco Ottolini addressed the situation, acknowledging McKennie’s importance to the squad as his deal runs out in June.
“We are very happy with McKennie; he is doing well. We are in negotiations over a new contract,” Ottolini said.
At the peak of his career
McKennie is currently enjoying his best campaign in terms of goal contributions since joining Juventus. His production by season, in all competitions, reflects steady growth and a clear peak in recent years:
Season Goals Assists 2020–21 6 3 2021–22 4 — 2022–23 3 2 2023–24 — 10 2024–25 4 5 2025–26 7 4
“He’s a player of great quality and can play many roles well. His numbers are impressive,” Ottolini added.
McKennie by the numbers
Since Luciano Spalletti took charge of Juventus on Oct. 30, 2025, McKennie has become the most prolific midfielder in Serie A across all competitions, leading his position with seven goals. His versatility, consistency, and end product have made him a key piece of Juventus’ project moving forward.
What comes next for Juventus?Juventus and McKennie face Inter Milan this Saturday in a crucial showdown, as the Vecchia Signora look to close the gap on second place, while Inter aim to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table.
