He once proved to be a nightmare for Jonathan Tah: FC Bayern are reportedly eyeing a surprise backup for Harry Kane

Brobbey only joined the “Black Cats” ahead of the current season, arriving from Ajax Amsterdam for just over €20 million. According to The Independent, however, the striker would not come cheap—an interested club would still have to fork out around €50 million.

At Bayern, Brobbey could serve as backup to first-choice striker Harry Kane. That role is currently filled by Nicolas Jackson, who is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season and is not expected to stay in Munich beyond summer.

Bayern will avoid the compulsory buyout clause in Jackson’s loan deal—triggered by a set number of starts—thanks to his limited game time, and the 24-year-old is now linked with a move to Serie A club AC Milan.