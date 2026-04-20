He is expected to leave in the summer. A surprise name has appeared on FC Bayern Munich’s transfer list

Bayern Munich values the 26-year-old’s abilities and character, yet the club would consider offers if a suitor meets their valuation.

The same report also flags centre-back partner Min-Jae Kim as a potential second departure. Italian clubs have been monitoring the South Korean defender for several months.

Should both depart in the summer, Munich would have to act in the transfer market. Apart from first-choice centre-backs Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, only Josip Stanisic would remain to fill in at the heart of defence.