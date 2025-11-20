Getty
'He has the problem, not me' - Gennaro Gattuso gives blunt response to Federico Chiesa's Italy future after Liverpool winger rejected international call-ups
Chiesa’s repeated Italy snubs create growing tension
Italy’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup play-offs have been marred by the ongoing saga surrounding Chiesa, who has rejected multiple call-ups this season. The Liverpool winger, who has contributed two goals and three assists for his club, has been in strong form yet continues to withdraw from national team duty.
Gattuso has attempted to integrate him into the squad since taking over this year, but Chiesa has now declined four or five times across various camps including Italy’s most recent qualifiers against Moldova and Norway. His last appearance for Italy came at Euro 2024, where the Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16, a defeat that triggered heavy criticism across the country.
With Italy now facing a difficult play-off route - Northern Ireland in the semi-final and potentially Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina in the final, Chiesa’s absence is becoming a major storyline. That tension set the stage for Gattuso’s latest pointed remarks.
- Getty Images
Gattuso’s blunt message on Chiesa’s situation
Gattuso did not hold back when asked whether the 28-year-old would return for the upcoming play-offs, speaking to Sky Sport, he said: “You know it well. You know Chiesa’s problem. You always ask me the same thing. I call Chiesa in every call-up; I always talk to him. The problem is not Gattuso or his staff; he has a problem, not us. You know it well. You always ask the same thing, and I always answer the same.”
The Italy boss spoke about the current situation earlier this month: "I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has. We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can't say anything else." Gattuso was pressed further on the issue and confirmed the decision has definitely come from the player himself, adding: "Yes, it's already the fourth or fifth time that I'm explaining this."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Why Gattuso’s comments matter for Italy’s play-off push
Gattuso’s remarks highlight a deeper strategic concern for Italy as they prepare for a decisive March. The ex-Juventus winger is one of the nation’s top attacking talents, and his form at Liverpool, including a Player of the Month award in September shows he still influences games even without consistent starts. His decision to repeatedly decline national team duty removes a key tactical option for the Azzurri at a time when they are struggling for creativity and consistency.
Italy only finished second in their qualifying group behind Norway and were beaten 4-1 by the same opponents in their final group match, underlining the instability that continues to follow the squad. Without Chiesa available, Gattuso must rely on less experienced or less dynamic wide players as Italy enter a pressure-packed play-off path, a route that has historically troubled the Azzurri.
- (C)Getty Images
Italy turn focus to Northern Ireland clash
Attention now shifts to Italy’s March 26 semi-final against Northern Ireland, a physical and resilient opponent that Gattuso is refusing to underestimate. Speaking about the tie, Gattuso kept his message direct: “It’s a physical team; they never give up. We have to play it. I’ve been saying this for three months. We knew we had to go through the playoffs; we knew our path had to improve. We look ahead with confidence.”
If Italy advance, they will face Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina away from home in a high-stakes final just five days later. That makes the absence of a player like Chiesa even more impactful as the Azzurri navigate a brutal and compressed path to the World Cup. All eyes now turn to March and whether Italy can secure their place without one of their brightest attacking stars.
Advertisement