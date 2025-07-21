'He changed the mindset of the club' - San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza on playing for Bruce Arena, impact of Leo Messi, what it means to be an MLS All Star

GOAL Convo: The Argentine winger's game has improved immensely this season - and his new manager has given him an extra lift

AUSTIN, Texas - Last year, San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza racked up 14 assists. It was a fine contribution - the best of his career. The Quakes struggled, but he was a consistent architect from out wide, feeding teammates and creating opportunities.

And this campaign, just past the halfway point, Espinoza has nine. It's a remarkable improvement, and has come alongside a revival in the Quakes' fortunes, too. They are coached by an accomplished manager in Bruce Arena and buoyed by a much-improved squad.

"The team changed a lot from last year to this year. We improved a lot in so many ways. We're in a better spot now," Espinoza tells GOAL.

Article continues below

Arena will undoubtedly take some of the credit - and rightly so. The former USMNT manager has taken on a dual role of head coach and GM for San Jose. The results have been admirable, especially relative to preseason projections - most had the Quakes outside of the playoff picture in the West.

Espinoza said that the five-time MLS Cup winning coach has raised levels across the board.

"He changed the mindset of the club. He changed the mindset of the players. And he's a winner, so we had to be ready to compete and to be his level," Espinoza says.

And that might just be key. The Quakes aren't anyone's title favorite, but they're much improved. And with Espinoza in his current form, they're a mightily difficult team to beat. For now, that's enough as the Arena era builds momemtum.

Espinoza discussed the Quakes' improvement, his success, and what it means to be an All Star in the latest GOAL Convo, a Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.