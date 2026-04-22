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'He can do everything!' - Man City sensation Rayan Cherki is 'better' than Lamine Yamal, claims La Liga star
A bold claim from Villarreal star
While Yamal has been the name on everyone’s lips following his historic breakthrough in Spain, Mikautadze has pointed towards Cherki as the superior talent. Mikautadze, who previously shared a dressing room with Cherki during their time at Lyon, has seen both players up close in domestic and international competition. Speaking in a documentary broadcast by Canal+, the Georgia international did not hesitate to place his former teammate on a higher pedestal than Yamal.
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The versatility of the Man City sensation
According to Mikautadze, it is the sheer variety in Cherki’s game that gives him the edge over the young Spaniard. While Yamal is celebrated for his pace and dribbling, Mikautadze believes Cherki offers a more complete package in the final third.
Explaining his reasoning, the Villarreal striker noted that Cherki's ability to play without a dominant foot is a game-changer. "When you are a footballer, you like to see this kind of player play. Cherki is better than Yamal," Mikautadze stated.
'He can do everything'
The praise didn't stop at mere comparisons, as Mikautadze delved into the specific attributes that make Cherki such a nightmare for defenders. He pointed out that while Yamal is developing his right foot, Cherki is already naturally ambidextrous, allowing him to navigate tight spaces with ease.
Mikautadze continued: "Cherki is Cherki, he plays with both feet and Yamal doesn't really have that even if he uses his right foot. Cherki is ambidextrous, he has the vision, he scores, he can make others score, he can take set-pieces, he can do everything."
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Life after Lyon
Both Mikautadze and Cherki left Lyon under different circumstances, with the Georgian striker admitting that his exit from the French side was a "painful memory" after only one year. However, he has found his form in Spain, netting 11 goals in 36 matches to help Villarreal secure a strong position in the La Liga, currently sitting in third place.
Cherki, meanwhile, has lit up the Premier League since his summer switch from Lyon, registering four goals and ten assists in 27 appearances. He is playing a key role in City's title charge, and will be expected to feature again when they taken on Burnley in midweek.