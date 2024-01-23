From Hashtag United to Stamford Bridge! Chelsea youngster Ted Curd named on bench for must-win Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough

Harry Sherlock
Ted Curd ChelseaGetty
ChelseaTed CurdChelsea vs MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughEFL Cup

Ted Curd has been named on the bench for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Middlesbrough, weeks after his loan at Hashtag United ended.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Curd was on loan at Hashtag United
  • Club play their football in Isthmian League Premier
  • Could make Chelsea debut in Carabao Cup semi-final

Editors' Picks