From Hashtag United to Stamford Bridge! Chelsea youngster Ted Curd named on bench for must-win Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough

Ted Curd has been named on the bench for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Middlesbrough, weeks after his loan at Hashtag United ended.

Curd was on loan at Hashtag United
Club play their football in Isthmian League Premier
Could make Chelsea debut in Carabao Cup semi-final