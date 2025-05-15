Harry Maguire salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Harry Maguire's salary at Manchester United

Harry Maguire moved from Leicester City to Manchester United in the summer of 2019 for a fee that surpassed even Virgil van Dijk’s at the time, making him the most expensive defender in football history.

Maguire saw early success with the Red Devils, helping lead the team to the Europa League final the following season, where they ultimately lost to Villarreal on penalties. However, in the seasons that followed, his form dipped, and he faced heavy criticism from pundits and fans for a series of costly mistakes. Under Erik ten Hag, Maguire lost his starting spot, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez becoming the preferred centre-back pairing.

Despite the setbacks, Maguire remained resilient, fighting to win his place back. Under the leadership of Ruben Amorim, he re-established himself as a key figure in defence and regained his role as a leader at the back.

In January, United triggered a contract extension, keeping him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 season. Along with his return to form, Maguire also earns a significant salary and is currently one of United's highest-paid players.

Exactly how much does he earn, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross