Harry Maguire to Liverpool?! Arne Slot's side told to consider outrageous transfer move for Man Utd defender

Hamann has urged Liverpool to consider Maguire as they bid to strengthen their backline this summer. United have yet to open talks with the defender, who has recently impressed against both Manchester City and Arsenal under the management of interim boss Michael Carrick. As Hamann believes that Liverpool need greater depth in defence, he has told them to explore a potential swoop to bring Maguire to Anfield.

He told CasinoBeats: "You’ve got to give it to Harry Maguire because he got so much stick in the last few years and he always comes back. If he’s available on a free then obviously have to think about it because I think what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.

"Joe Gomez has been around the squad for a long time but he’s never really been a starter for the team. Connor Bradley is out now through injury. We’ll have to see how it affects him when he comes back."

"I think Liverpool need depth in the right-back position too. Frimpong is not a right-back. I think he gets away with playing there sometimes but he’s not a right-back. I think they need a couple of players at the back."