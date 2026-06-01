Harry Kane vs Michael Olise: ‘Magic quality’ tipped to decide 2026 Ballon d’Or vote as Bayern Munich team-mates battle for title of world’s best player

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is heating up following a domestic season of unprecedented dominance for Bayern. Having secured the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double, the Bavarians find themselves with multiple legitimate contenders for the game's greatest individual honour. Former Bavarians icon Muller has sparked debate by suggesting that while Kane remains the world's premier number nine, his team-mate Olise possesses a certain "magic" that often sways the voting panel.

While discussing the rivalry between the two stars, Muller told Bild: "With his finishing and attacking qualities, Harry is the best striker I currently see. He's got a wide range of qualities, but he's not a player who can dribble past four people. As far as the Ballon d'Or is concerned, the 'artistic element' is taken into account. Generally, I see Harry as the more important player - but when it comes to the vote for the World's Best Player, it's more for players like Michael, with this dance-like, artistic, ease, magic quality, you can't learn that. Michael is a player who delivers, a performer."



