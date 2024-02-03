‘Can you buy Harry Kane back?’ - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives heartwarming response to young fan asking for return of Bayern Munich forward

Richard Mills
Harry Kane Bayern 2023-24Getty Images
Harry KaneTottenham HotspurAnge PostecoglouBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesliga

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said Harry Kane will always be a part of the club after a young fan asked if they could re-sign the Bayern Munich ace.

  • Kane left Tottenham for Bayern
  • Fan asked if Spurs could re-sign him
  • Postecoglou gives classy response

