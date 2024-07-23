Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Harry Kane to miss out on Tottenham pre-season reunion with Bayern Munich after disappointing Euro 2024 campaign for England

Harry KaneBayern MunichTottenhamClub FriendliesBundesligaPremier League

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is set to miss out on a pre-season reunion with Tottenham after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign for England.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane reached the Euro 2024 final with England
  • Is entitled to a minimum three-week season break
  • Will miss the friendly against Spurs on August 3
Article continues below