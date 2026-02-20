Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane to Barcelona?! Presidential candidate outlines plan to sign Bayern Munich ace if he wins upcoming election as he claims contact has already been made with England captain's camp
Barcelona candidate plans Kane bid
Per ESPN, Vilajoana has outlined his ambitious plan to sign Kane from Bayern should he win the upcoming presidential elections, which are slated to take place next month. He is one of four confirmed candidates, and a splashy campaign is headlined by his idea to bring Kane to Catalunya.
He said: "What we're missing is a striker. A centre forward who is capable of linking up play, but who is also a killer in the box. I think a good centre back is needed as well. I'm not saying that the ones we have aren't good, but a centre back who can balance out the youth and inexperience.
"I think that with these two signings, and with what we have coming up through the ranks, with what we already have in the team, we wouldn't need to make so many changes."
Asked to identify a specific target for the centre-forward role, he added: "There is one. In fact, we've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.
"Kane is a centre forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his teammates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher.
"He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."
Kane's contract clause
Per the report, Kane has a release clause in his current Bayern contract that stands at around €60 million (£52m/$70m). His deal is slated to expire in 2027, but negotiations are said to be ongoing over an extension.
Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus insists he will stay: “I don't believe he'll leave Bayern. Money isn't his top priority; it's feeling comfortable – with the coaches, his team-mates, and his family.
“He's settled in well with his children. Bringing his family along is a huge step. I have the feeling that money isn't what matters to him. In Saudi Arabia, he'd probably earn three or four times as much. I'm convinced that Harry Kane will extend his contract with FC Bayern.”
But Vilajoana believes he can be persuaded to move, adding: "I also know that he likes Barcelona. In fact, there are very few players who don't like Barcelona. So it's a matter of talking about it, obviously."
Would he take Rashford's place?
It is unclear if Kane's proposed arrival would have a knock-on effect for Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at the club. Barca hold an option to sign him permanently in the summer.
Vilajoana added: "I am someone who believes you should always look in-house first, as I've always said, and then look outside depending on the characteristics of the players you have," Vilajoana said of the possibility of paying Rashford's clause.
"For example, I want to give the example of Jan Virgili, who is currently playing for Mallorca. He's a great winger. I would maybe look at [exercising the clause to re-sign him] as an option, for example, rather than paying the Rashford clause.
"That said, it's not just the president who arrives and makes the decision. The president arrives, puts things on the table, alternatives are considered, it's discussed and a decision is made.
"What I am clear on is that if [signing Rashford] is considered to be the best decision from a sporting point of view, the money will be there to make it happen."
What comes next?
Barcelona are currently attempting to win La Liga but they have fallen behind Real Madrid in the race to do so, losing 2-1 to Girona in midweek, leaving them two points behind Los Blancos at the summit.
