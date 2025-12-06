Harry Kane the super sub! Bayern Munich striker comes off bench to bag yet another hat-trick as Vincent Kompany's side batter Stuttgart

Bayern's unbeaten streak continued as they comfortably beat VFB Stuttgart 4-0 on Saturday to extend their lead over second-placed RB Leipzig to 11 points. Star forward Kane once again stole the show as he scored a hat-trick and took his Bundesliga goals tally to 17.

The visitors dominated the game right from the start and took just 11 minutes to break the deadlock as Konrad Laimer opened the scoring. Laimer received a pass from Jonas Urbig and entered the box before squaring it towards Michael Olise. The Frenchman quickly gave the ball back to Laimer, who comfortably found the back of the net.

Stuttgart pulled one back and restored parity in the match just minutes before the break as Nicolas Nartey headed the ball into the net from Bilal El Khannouss's inch-perfect free-kick but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out due to offside.

Stuttgart did not create too many chances in the second half and fell to a heavy defeat after the introduction of Kane. The England captain, who did not feature in Vincent Kompany's starting lineup, came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, replacing Nicolas Jackson. The move proved to be a masterstroke as he soon scored his opening goal. The Englishman made a solo run after receiving a pass from the centre of the park before finding the back of the net with a low-lying long-range shot.

Josip Stanisic then added a third goal to the club's tally after former Liverpool star Luis Diaz dribbled past his marker inside the box. Thereafter, it was all Kane as he soon completed his brace after Lorenz Assignon conceded a red card for trying to stop the ball from going into the net with his hand. The England captain took the resulting penalty and made it 4-0 for his side before scoring a third goal from Michael Olise's cross.