Harry Kane salary: How much does Bayern Munich star earn per week and annually in the Bundesliga?

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich's main man Harry Kane's salary in numbers

Harry Kane joined German giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, having spent over a decade at Tottenham previously.

Hunting his first major title as a senior player, Kane has been firing on all cylinders for the Bundesliga side since his move, averaging almost a goal every game.

Kane’s pedigree as a world-class striker has unsurprisingly earned him the spot of the highest-paid player at the club, but just how much does the prolific striker earn at Bayern?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross