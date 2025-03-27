Harry Kane's wife Kate & children surprise Bayern Munich star with special 10-year anniversary cake as he arrives back in Germany after England duty
Harry Kane recently celebrated 10 years with the England national team, marking the milestone with a special cake from his wife, Kate, and their kids.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane marked 10 years with the England NT
- Is the nation's all-time leading goal scorer
- Received a surprise from his wife, Kate, upon returning to Germany