Harry Kane's wife Kate & children surprise Bayern Munich star with special 10-year anniversary cake as he arrives back in Germany after England duty

Harry Kane recently celebrated 10 years with the England national team, marking the milestone with a special cake from his wife, Kate, and their kids.

  • Kane marked 10 years with the England NT
  • Is the nation's all-time leading goal scorer
  • Received a surprise from his wife, Kate, upon returning to Germany
