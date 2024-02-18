Harry Kane's trophy dream slips further away! Consolation goal fails to mask another shocker for Bayern Munich striker as Bochum pile more misery on Thomas Tuchel's side - with Bayer Leverkusen now in full control of Bundesliga title race
Bayern Munich's misery continued on Sunday night, as Thomas Tuchel's side slipped to a third straight defeat with a 3-2 loss to Bochum
- Musiala opened scoring before Bochum scored twice in six minutes
- Late Stoger penalty sealed win, Kane grabbed consolation
- Game paused twice for fan protests