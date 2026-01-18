Getty Images Sport
'I'm not complaining!' - Harry Kane rubbishes claims of Bayern Munich luck during thrashing of RB Leipzig after star striker benefitted from costly slip
Five-star Bayern thrash RB Leipzig
Bayern chalked up another big Bundesliga win on Saturday as Vincent Kompany's side swept past RB Leipzig. The visitors had to come from behind to take all three points with Serge Gnabry, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Michael Olise joining Kane on the scoresheet. Kane enjoyed an element of luck before firing Bayern into the lead for the first time in the match as defender Ridle Baku slipped, allowing the England captain to latch onto a cross from Olise and fire past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.
- Getty Images Sport
'I'm not complaining' - Kane rubbishes luck claim
Kane was quizzed about'Bayern-Dusel' after the game - a German theory that the Bavarian giants tend to enjoy luck in games - but Kane played down such talk. He told ESPN: "It was kind of a quick reaction, to be honest. I expected him to just head it away, and it came at my feet really quickly. The touch was really good from my point of view. it set me up. I took another one and was able to put it across. From that distance it's more just about power and thankfully it went in. I'm not complaining!"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Kane hails Neuer after Bayern win
While Bayern put five past RB Leipzig, Kane also singled out goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for praise after the match. He said: "I think this season, the second parts of the game, I feel like we've grown in a lot of those. I think when the space gets a little bit bigger, with the squad that we have and the substitutes that we can make. The energy stays high, the intensity gets even more, and then we punish them. They were still dangerous. Manuel still had to make some really good saves in the second half. It was one of those games that was on a tipping edge and then once we got ahead and then the third we pushed on from there.
"We knew as the game would go on the spaces would be there and we needed to be clearer with the ball especially when we recovered it. We did that well second half and we took our chances when they came. Manu is incredible, honestly. To share the pitch with him an to watch him train every day. He's 39 years young and still bouncing about. He's always there with us and you saw today, he made some really good saves and helped us win the game."
Super-sub Olise stars for Bayern
Olise was the real hero for Bayern against RB Leipzig. The winger started the game on the bench but came on and bagged three assists and scored in a brilliant cameo. He becomes just the second Bundesliga player to grab three assists as a substitute, after Franck Ribery. Kompany revealed why he had left him out of the starting XI for the game. He told Sky before kick-off: "We simply have three games in six days. How else can I explain it? And then three more games in six days. But then three more games, and then three more games. This month of January is for all the guys, otherwise we won’t make it. Michael will probably still play an important role later on in the game."
- Getty Images Sport
Champions League next for Bayern
Bayern will now prepare for a Champions League tie against Union Saint-Gilloise. The Bavarians have been in good form in Europe as well this season, winning five of six group games, and currently sit in second place in the standings.
Advertisement