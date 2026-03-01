Getty
Harry Kane admits he's gunning for Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record after grabbing brace for Bayern in Der Klassiker
Kane's barrage of records
The brace took Kane’s league tally to 30 goals in just 24 matches, keeping him firmly on pace to challenge the 41-goal Bundesliga record set by Robert Lewandowski during the 2020–21 campaign. The former Tottenham talisman also became the first Englishman to hit the 45-goal mark in a single season since Dixie Dean scored 46 back in 1931-32.
Furthermore, his reliability from 12 yards remains a vital weapon for Vincent Kompany’s side. Kane converted a crucial second-half penalty on Saturday to tie a long-standing Bundesliga record for successful spot-kicks in a single season, matching Paul Breitner’s 1980–81 tally of 10.
By recording his fourth consecutive league double, he also became only the third player in Bundesliga history to net four braces in a row. He joins an exclusive club alongside Dortmund’s Lothar Emmerich and Wolfsburg’s Tomislav Marić, who reached the milestone in 1967 and 2001, respectively.
The striker is currently operating at a level rarely seen in European football, reaching his personal season-best goal count in nine fewer appearances than he required during his debut campaign for the Bavarians in 2023/24.
Eyes on the prize
When asked directly if he was chasing down Lewandowski's record, Kane told reporters after the final whistle: "For sure," before adding, "I've got to keep doing what I'm doing. There's still a lot of games to play. I need to try and be consistent over that period. We'll see from late April or the start of May if it's possible. But of course, right now it's just there, and I just got to do what I do."
At the same stage of his record-breaking year, Lewandowski actually sat one goal ahead of Kane’s current pace with 31 strikes.
The hunt for consistency and silverware
Despite his stunning individual numbers, Kane's primary focus remains on keeping the Meisterschale at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians currently enjoy an 11-point cushion at the summit, but the England captain refuses to let complacency creep into the dressing room. With 10 matches left on the schedule, the veteran forward knows exactly how fast a title race can turn if standards slip during the run-in.
"We had an 11-point lead a few weeks ago and we saw how quickly it can change within two results," Kane warned, adding that the squad simply must stay focused. Having recently surpassed the 500-goal milestone for club and country, the striker's appetite for silverware remains as sharp as ever. Now that he has finally lifted major honors and ended his infamous trophy drought, he is eager to build a substantial collection. With Bayern still fighting on multiple fronts in both the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, Kane has plenty of avenues to turn his record-breaking campaign into a multi-trophy haul.
Late drama secures the Klassiker spoils
Der Klassiker lived up to its billing as a heavyweight clash, with lead changes and late drama keeping the fans at Signal Iduna Park on the edge of their seats. While Kane’s brilliance put Bayern in a strong position, they were forced to dig deep after Daniel Svensson struck a clinical 83rd-minute volley to level the score at 2-2. It looked as though the points would be shared until Joshua Kimmich popped up with a sensational volley of his own four minutes later to snatch all three points for the visitors.
The victory provides a massive psychological boost for Kompany’s men, who have now won four straight league games. For Kane, the focus flips immediately to the next challenge as he continues his pursuit of immortality in German football. If he maintains his current scoring rate, Lewandowski's record may soon be a footnote in the history of the "Harry Kane era" in Munich.
